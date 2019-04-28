Timothy Gilbert

Timothy R. Gilbert, 63, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at his home with his wife at his side while under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.
He was born April 29, 1955, in Eau Clare, the son of Everett and Marion (Knutson) Gilbert. Tim graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School with the class of 1973 and entered the U.S. Navy and served in Vietnam.
Tim married Cheryl Zachman (O’Connor) on Jan. 4, 1997, in Eau Claire.
He enjoyed camping, hunting, the Packers, Brewers, and sports in general.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; a sister, Mary (Mike) Chronquist of Prior Lake, MN; aunt, Joan Larson of Eau Claire; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Loyd Gilbert.
A Celebration of Timothy’s life will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, at the VFW, 1300 Starr Ave., Eau Claire, WI, beginning at 4 p.m.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family.