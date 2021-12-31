Timothy Alan Gould passed away at his home on December 18, 2021. He resided in the Township of Seymour. Tim was born to Wilma Toy-Hodges (Gould) and Eldon Gould on June 27, 1951 at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Tim graduated from North High School in 1969 and briefly attended UW-Eau Claire. Tim served in the Army National Guard and was Honorably Discharged. Tim worked his entire career as a crane operator and was a standing member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 139. Tim worked for numerous companies including Toy’s Scrap & Salvage, Corp., Market & Johnson, Lunda, Hoeppner-Bartlett Construction and Kramer Construction.
Tim struggled with alcoholism. The day that his stepfather died was pivotal for Tim; it is believed that this tragic accident broke his heart and our Tim was never the same. Tim and Reed were working on the job-site when Reed was killed and Tim was unable to save him. Consequently, Tim was gripped with survivors guilt, consuming grief, dark and on-going bouts of depression, and severe mood swings. He self-medicated and was eventually diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Despite many on-going efforts to reach and support Tim, Tim never recovered from this loss and he could not escape his pain.
This also resulted in Tim spending time in prison and in the ICU at local hospitals — heartbreaking and troubling for those who cared for him, and life-challenging for Tim. Despite it all, Tim was dearly loved and we always hoped he would find peace. Tim had an adventurous and fun-loving spirit, and his laughter and inquisitive nature will never be forgotten. Friends and family, alike, remember Tim as the “fun one” with numerous skills and talents. His nickname was “Wally.”
Tim was an avid reader, hunter, dog trainer, outdoorsman, body builder and athlete. He was an expert bow hunter and trapper. Tim was especially fond of his dogs, the late Chipper, Rocky and Jack. He loved bird-watching and successfully trained homing pigeons in his youth. Tim was musically inclined; he could play the guitar and he loved to sing! Tim supported Disabled Veterans, the Humane Association and Feed My People. Tim accepted Christ as his Savior and was baptized in his youth. Like many people, Tim was pursuant in finding answers to his spiritual questions. We trust he is now at peace.
Tim is survived by his mother, Wilma Toy-Hodges, and his father, Eldon Gould (Muriel), of Eau Claire; six siblings, Steven Gould (Susan), Bobbi Jo Toy, Rebecca Keiser (Jason), Robert “Tom” Toy, Renee Toy and Heidi Toy. Tim is further survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, life-long friends, step brothers and sisters, and a dear friend Tammy Sievert.
Tim was preceded in death by his sister, Dana Kratochvil; stepfather and loving mentor, Reed Toy; great nephew, Benjamin Davis; maternal grandparents, Miika and Seliina Kotila; paternal grandparents, Ellen Gould, Ellis and Loraine Gould; step-grandparents, Hugh and Eva Toy; and stepfather Donald Hodges.
The Funeral Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4th, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church, 3036 Epiphany Lane, Eau Claire, WI 54703. There will be a visitation at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. The burial will take place at Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington on January 4th at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to the Eau Claire Good News & Jail Prison Ministry, 720 2nd Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54703 or Cafe’ 420 Ministries, Inc, 420 Washington Street, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Friends and family may offer condolences online at: https://www.hulkefamilyfh.com
The family would like to express deep appreciation to John Schone for the numerous letters and spiritual support he provided Tim with over the years. Also, thank you to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department and Jail Ministry, paramedics and local hospitals for their services.