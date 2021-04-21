Timothy Terry Klatt, 63, of rural Fall Creek, passed away unexpectedly Sunday April 18, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, WI.
Tim was the son of Chester and Frances (Polus) Klatt and was born on March 26, 1958, in Neillsville. Until the age of nine Tim’s family lived in Alma Center. In 1967 the family moved to Fairchild and Tim graduated with the Osseo-Fairchild class of 1976. Following his graduation, he completed the welding program at Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire.
Tim was united in marriage to Joanne Frase in 1977 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Foster, and to this union his beloved two daughters, Leanne and Lindsey, were born. “The girls” were his pride and joy, and the love he had and the bond he shared with them was recognized by all. Following their divorce, Tim moved to Eau Claire and on Oct. 7, 2005, he was united in marriage to Rosemarie (Zimmer) Bungartz. For the last 11 years Tim and Rosie made their home in rural Fall Creek.
Tim was currently employed by Veritas Steel in Eau Claire. He had worked with the company just 1 week short of 43 years, having started in April of 1978. Tim enjoyed working as a travel lift operator and took pride in his work and company accomplishments over the years. He also cherished the relationships he built and the friends he made during his time at Veritas.
Tim will be remembered fondly as a very loving and caring soul with a strong faith in his Lord and Savior. He valued his family and the friendships he had with others. If you knew Tim you knew how much he loved visiting. If you didn’t know Tim, but found yourself in a conversation with him, you’d quickly discover this love of visiting. A common bond would likely be formed before the conversation was over. He had a knack for remembering birthdays and gave the best hugs. Many will remember Tim for his bright smile and infectious laugh. He was a natural fix-it man and even though something was old, he still saw the value in it. At home you could usually find him enjoying lawn work, cutting wood or tinkering in his garage. When not working he enjoyed attending sporting events. In addition to being a loving husband and father, he was a very devoted grandpa and adored his 6 grandchildren. He loved taking his grandchildren on gator rides out back on his land.
Tim will be dearly missed by Rosie, his loving wife; daughters, Leanne (J.B.) Grangaard of Strum, Lindsey (Joshua) Krueger of Cottage Grove, MN; stepsons, Benjamin (Lindsey) Bungartz and Michael (Jenna Watanabee) Bungartz all of Portland, OR; grandchildren, Lucas and Mya Grangaard, Eli and Brynn Krueger, Olivia and William Bungartz; sister-in-law, Edna Klatt of Alma Center; Aunt Irene Klatt of Richland Center; and many nieces and nephews who he cared about and loved very deeply. Tim is now reunited with his parents, Chester who passed away in 1972 and Frances in 2011; and his 2 brothers, David and Bruce.
A visitation will be held Thursday, April 22, 2021, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Jacob’s Well Church in Lake Hallie, where funeral services will be held at 6 p.m., officiated by Pastor Paul Berthiaume. To live stream the service you can call Jacob’s Well at 715-833-2052 and they will provide you with a pass code. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com .