Timothy L. Konsela, age 60 of Elmwood, died Saturday, May 21, 2022 at his home in Elmwood.
Tim was born on May 2, 1962 in Durand. He was the son of Donald and LaVonne “Vonnie” (Bignell) Konsela Sr. Tim grew up in Durand and graduated from Durand High School in 1980. After high school, Tim went to work in the family business, Northside Auto in Durand. Tim married Becky Bowen on May 1, 2010. Together they lived in Elmwood and Tim continued to work at the family business.
Tim enjoyed snowmobiling and go-kart racing, hunting and fishing. He and his family enjoyed going to and participating in car shows around the state.
Tim is survived by his wife, Becky; two step-daughters, Lili and Taylor; siblings, Cindy (Larry) Holmstadt of Durand, Don of Elmwood and Brice of Durand; nieces and nephews, Rick (Jessica), Dan (Janet), Sarah (Ryan), Kylie (Josh), Kruz (Britany), Kody and Brady; great nieces and nephews, Macy, Grant, Anika, Charlotte, Luxen, Paxon, Vera and Vincent; other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Vonnie, and one brother, Bobby.
A Celebration of Life will be 12:00PM Noon – 4:00PM Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the Durand Rod and Gun Club in Durand.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.