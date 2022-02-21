Timothy Louis “Tim” Morissette, 66, of Cumberland died February 17, 2022, at his home. He was born February 10, 1956, in Eau Claire, WI to Richard and Lorriane (Hanson) Morissette, and was raised by his mother, Lorraine, and step-father, Don Larson.
After Tim graduated from high school he joined the U.S. Air Force and served for four years. Following his service he worked at Cray Research Inc., where he met Dennise.
He was married in Eau Claire, WI on June 30, 1993, to Dennise Drake. He would go on to enjoy his retirement from 3M after a career of 20 plus years.
Tim enjoyed spending his free time outside fishing and gardening. He took great pride in his vegetable gardens. During the summer Tim could be found relaxing in his pool or in his shop tinkering with anything that had a motor. Tim especially loved spending time with his family, neighbors, close friends, and his big furry friends. Tim was the best husband, dad, and friend that a person could ask for; he will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dennise, of Cumberland; sons: Curtis (Bobby Orde) Morissette of Green Bay, and Cory Morissette of Cumberland; step-daughter, Christina Bollinger of Kentucky; granddaughter, Jasmine Leland of Kentucky; two sisters: Jane (Rick) Osborne of Madison and Jeanne Morissette of Lake Hallie; many cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends. Tim was preceded in death by his father, Richard Morissette, mother, Lorraine Larson, step-father, Don Larson; and sister, Marilyn.
In honoring Tim’s wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held on June 11, 2022, at his home — 1102 22½ Ave., Cumberland, WI 54829.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
