Timothy Joseph Murray, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. He was born October 14, 1950 in Superior, WI to Frank and Rose (Fellenz) Murray. He graduated from Superior's Cathedral High School in 1968.
Tim is survived by his daughters, Morgan Larson, Ashley Murray Erickson, and Melissa Anderson; grandchildren Krystykka Luken and Caleb Anderson; sisters, Josephine (Dennis) Forsberg and Mary (Richard) Nadolski; and many nieces, nephews and family friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John, James, and Jerome, and his cherished Aunt Alice. Timothy was private but charismatic and affectionate to all who knew him.
He served his country in Korea and through his work at Sacred Heart and St. Luke’s Hospitals. He will always be loved and remembered.
A gathering will be held in the Spring 2021 at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights, MN. More information to come. Condolences and comments at www.willwerscheid.com.