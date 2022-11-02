Timothy Paul Nash, 71, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, October 30th surrounded by his devoted wife and children. Tim was a loyal husband, dedicated father, and the most beloved Papa in all the land.
Tim was born on June 28, 1951 in Erie, PA to Harold and Josephine Nash. He attended Cathedral Prep in Erie and graduated from Gannon University in 1974. He married Maura Williams on June 7,1974 and the two went on to have seven children.
Tim worked in the trucking business and he and Maura moved their family from Erie, Pennsylvania to Columbus, Ohio and on to Beloit, Wisconsin, before finally settling in Eau Claire, Wisconsin where they have lived for more than 30 years. Tim worked as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Marten Transport for 32 years before retiring in 2019.
Tim loved to play golf and you could often find him at the Eau Claire Country Club with friends or family. He was even able to play a round at St. Andrews in Scotland with his sons a few years before his death. Tim was a lifelong fan of Notre Dame football and the Chicago Cubs, attending at least one game a year. He was able to attend one final Notre Dame game with all four of his sons just one week before his passing. Tim also had a fondness for fishing. He took his sons on many trips to Canada and passed this love for fishing on to his grandchildren on their frequent summer trips to Northern Wisconsin.
All six of Tim’s children graduated from Regis High School in Eau Claire. He was an enthusiastic fan at all their volleyball, football, basketball, baseball, and softball games. In 2019 Regis presented him with the Non Sibi Award in recognition of his years of service to the school community. In his speech Tim famously said of the Regis community, “These are the best friends I have had for the past 30 years.”
Tim’s greatest joy in life was being Papa to his 21 grandchildren who adored him with all their hearts. Their most cherished memories include spending time with him at his home in Eau Claire, or on trips up north. He took great care and patience with all his grandkids as he taught them how to swing a golf club or bait a fishing hook. He frequently attended their sporting and school events and he never missed a phone call on their birthdays.
Tim is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Josephine; brothers-in-law, Billy Williams, Pudge Williams, Bobby Williams, and John Coman; and his nephew, John Reitzell and niece, Diane Batizy. But no one was more ecstatic to meet him at heaven’s gate than his infant son, Patrick, and his teenage grandson, Tommy.
Tim is survived by his wife, Maura, six children, Kevin (Nicole), Michael (Sara), Meaghan (Greg), Brian (Jenny), Tim (Becky), Molly (Michael); and 20 grandchildren, Lauren, Addison, Patrick, William, Matthew, Lizzy, Lucy, James, Katherine, Marty, Bobby, Gracie, Jonathan, Kendall, Sullivan, Claire, Ryan, Nolan, Nora, and Finley. He is also survived by sisters, Alma Jean (Jerry) and Rosemary (Jeff); brothers, Tom (Julie) and Joey, and many more brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Rd., Eau Claire, WI 54701. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701. There will be no visitation time at the church on Friday prior to the service. Father Austin Litke will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Regis Foundation (regiscatholicschoolsfoundation.com) or the Be Like Tommy Project (beliketommy.org).