Timothy Paul Nash, 71, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, October 30th surrounded by his devoted wife and children. Tim was a loyal husband, dedicated father, and the most beloved Papa in all the land.

Tim was born on June 28, 1951 in Erie, PA to Harold and Josephine Nash. He attended Cathedral Prep in Erie and graduated from Gannon University in 1974. He married Maura Williams on June 7,1974 and the two went on to have seven children.

