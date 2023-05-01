Olson, Timothy pic.jpg

Timothy Karl Olson, a resident of Dove Health Care, Osseo, WI passed away at the age of 81 on April 24, 2023.

He was born on June 13, 1941, to his parents Lee and Elenor Olson. Timothy attended a one room country schoolhouse in Levis, WI. He graduated from Osseo High School in 1959, and then attended college at UW-River Falls. Timothy then married Elgie Sieg on June 13, 1964, and shortly after moved to Rockford, IL to work for Benson Pump Company and FMC Corporation. They then moved to Antigo, WI to sell specialized agricultural equipment for Gallenberg Equipment. After Elgie’s passing, he then met and married Gladys. He semi-retired, and he and Gladys then moved to the Fairchild area and worked for Fairchild Farmers Union where he retired.

