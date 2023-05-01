Timothy Karl Olson, a resident of Dove Health Care, Osseo, WI passed away at the age of 81 on April 24, 2023.
He was born on June 13, 1941, to his parents Lee and Elenor Olson. Timothy attended a one room country schoolhouse in Levis, WI. He graduated from Osseo High School in 1959, and then attended college at UW-River Falls. Timothy then married Elgie Sieg on June 13, 1964, and shortly after moved to Rockford, IL to work for Benson Pump Company and FMC Corporation. They then moved to Antigo, WI to sell specialized agricultural equipment for Gallenberg Equipment. After Elgie’s passing, he then met and married Gladys. He semi-retired, and he and Gladys then moved to the Fairchild area and worked for Fairchild Farmers Union where he retired.
Timothy is survived by his sister Karen (James) Christenson of Osseo; twin brothers Dennis (Mary Ann) of Geneva, IL and Daniel (Karen) Olson of Newburgh, NY; son Christopher (Brenda); and daughter Jennifer Olson of Osseo. He is further survived by his grandchildren: Bethany Quisenberry of Lakeview, MI; Chilanna (Andrew) Olson of Taylor, WI; Wyatt Olson of Strum; Sierra Olson of Minneapolis, MN; and Garret Bratsven of Osseo. Also, six great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and wives Elgie and Gladys. Tim will be remembered for his love of telling a story, crop tours, and living his life to the fullest. The family wishes to thank Dove Health Care for their many years of caring for Tim.
A memorial service for Timothy Olson will be held on Thursday, May 4, at 11 a.m. at the Schiefelbein Funeral Home in Osseo, with Pastor Dave Christianson officiating. Friends may call on the family during visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home of Osseo is assisting the family with arrangements.
