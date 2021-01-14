Todd Allen Goss of Lecanto, FL passed away December 25, 2020 from injuries sustained due to a work accident. He was born July 24, 1965 to Ronald Goss and Sandra (Patneaude) Beaver.
He graduated from Fall Creek High School in 1983. He spread his wings and moved to Ocala, Florida in 1987 where he started Todd Goss Tree Service. He met the love of his life Yadira Delgado and married in 1990. Yadira’s blessing from Todd was their two wonderful sons; Travis Goss of San Antonio, Texas and Tony Goss of Inverness, Florida and loved them dearly. Todd was very proud of his sons. Yadira and Todd later divorced but remained close friends.
Todd was a man of many talents. He could fix anything, build anything you needed and was the best fisherman around. He loved fishing, his many motorcycles and boats. Todd lived life to its fullest. He raced on the dirt track for several years and did well at it. He was known and the life of the party and made people laugh often. Todd was extremely generous with his time, talents and wealth; he would help anyone.
Todd is survived by his sons: Travis Goss (Casey), Twin Granddaughters Lyla and Kori Jo of San Antonio, Texas, Tony Goss of Inverness, Florida, His mother Sandra Beaver (Doug) Sisters Dawn Menard, Michelle Goss and Angela Dokkestul (Dennis). Girlfriend Heather Shaw, Aunt and Uncle Jim and Linda Goss, Aunts Jeanne Patneaude, Donna Patneaude and Diane Badman. Nephew Dalton and many cousins and friends from Wisconsin and Florida.
Todd is preceded in death by his father: Ronald Goss, Grandparents Deryll and Frances Sturz, Gerald and Phyllis Patneaude. Uncle Mark Patneaude and Cousin Travis Prusak.
A Celebration of Todd’s Life will be held in Spring of 2021.