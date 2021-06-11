Todd Eric Reber passed away on May 5, 2020 due to ongoing health issues. Todd was born in Tomah, WI on May 2, 1964. He worked at various businesses in Eau Claire where he lived most of his adult life. Todd had the love of drawing, spending time with friends and family, and science fiction. Many of his friends remember Todd as a dedicated worker, and being was very helpful to people in need.
He was preceded in death by his mother Ann M. Olson and father Richard R. Reber (both from Eau Claire). He is survived by his brother Scott R. Reber of La Crescent, MN and daughter Marah Anderson of Chippewa Falls.