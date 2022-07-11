Todd A. Rudoll age 37 of Elk Mound, WI passed away July 6th, 2022.
Todd was born February 13th, 1985, in Marshfield, WI to James and Rosemary (Nelson) Rudoll. He grew up in Neillsville, WI on the family farm and graduated from Neillsville High School in 2003.
Todd Graduated from CVTC in 2004 and was employed by Schmit Prototypes as a supervisor. He made many friends and decided to stay in the area.
In 2013 Todd and Misty purchased their home in Elk Mound and began their family with daughters Olivia and Kendall. In 2015 they expanded their family when their daughter Morgan was born.
Todd enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and gardening. Todd also enjoyed grilling different foods and sharing food, drinks, and laughs with friends and family. He also spent a lot of time training and playing with his beloved dog Ruby. Todd liked to go on vacation such as, hunting trips out west or up north with his family he always had a fun time. Todd’s latest hobby was collecting fish and creating habitats for them. He was very fond of teaching the girls how to care for them and spending quality time together.
Todd is survived by his fiancé Misty Sterling of Elk Mound and his three daughters Olivia, Kendall, and Morgan; parents James and Rosemary Rudoll of Winter, WI; sisters Tanya (Ron) Turner of Eau Claire, WI, Tina (Brian) Polzin of Neillsville, WI, and brother Trent Rudoll of Winter, WI; nephews Tyler, Mark, Danny, Joe, and Dakota. He is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by paternal grandparents Wally and Noreen (Pat) Rudoll and maternal grandparents Walter and Vernell Nelson.
Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday July 14, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Family and friends are welcome to join us.