Tony Little, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire, WI. He was born October 31, 1951 in Charleston, SC to Patricia Pat (Weeks) and Ora Little, Jr. At 6 years old, Tony and his siblings were moved to Eau Claire, WI and raised by his grandmother Granny May, Helena May (Akfend) Little Skoug. He lived at Pine Edge Mobile Home Park in Eau Claire during his later years, and since early 2018 was a resident at Dove Healthcare West.
Tony earned a living as a skilled auto mechanic, starting his career at age 12 at his uncle’s gas station, Kenny Littles Conoco on Seymour Road pumping gas. During high school he made pocket money doing small repair jobs on vehicles in the neighborhood. As a Senior, he took the Auto Mechanics class learning tools, instruments, and the value of repair manuals. Tony graduated with honors from North High School in 1969. After graduation, he worked at Birch Street Car Wash learning equipment maintenance, then obtained his first real maintenance job at King & Kern Diagnostic Center, Altoona, reinstalling transmissions for Don King who taught him auto repair. In 1970, he moved to Groton, CN with his mother, Pat and her husband, working as a stock boy ($1.50/hr.), bicycle assembler, and then mechanic fixing everything on vehicles ($2.50/hr.). In September 1970, Tony moved back to Eau Claire and worked as a mechanic at Eau Claire County, Arnies Diagnostic Service Center, and with two brothers at Littles Service Shop in Altoona. He eventually started his own business Tonys Repair on Woodford Avenue for several years. After selling his business, he made house calls and continued to repair autos at customers homes. Tony loved Fords and classic vehicles, especially his 1962 Mercury Comet, and his 1967 Triumph motorcycle. He enjoyed rock music, classic movies, history, and playing Feel The Pressure trivia game on Alexa in which he recently aced 285 games in a row!
Tony will be remembered for his exceptional intellect, automotive expertise, positive attitude, quirky sense of humor and as a man of few words. He was intelligent, funny and quick-witted. Tony rarely complained, even though those that knew him or took care of him understood he had plenty he could have complained about.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Granny May (Little) Skoug, grandfather, Ora Little Sr., mother, Pat (Weeks) Little, and father, Ora Little, Jr.; uncles Garhardt Bud Little, Albergene Gene (Sue) Little, Roger Luther (Constance) Little, and brother Ora Willy (Mary) Little.
He is survived by his sister, Trudy Sipes (Sunbury, OH) and brother Tim (Kim) Little (Rosemont, MN); half-sisters Lola Wagner (Fridley, MN), Roberta Jaime (East Hartford, CT); half-brothers Gerome Gerry (Tina) Little, (Fairbanks, AK) and Alfred Jaime (Bristol, WI); uncle Ken (Pat) Little (Thorp, WI) and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Lastly, for the past three years of his life, Tony was lovingly assisted by Paul Morning, Eau Claire, an auto repair customer who became a brother in spirit and valued friend. Paul arranged the care Tony desperately needed in early 2018 at Sacred Heart Hospital and beyond. Tony’s health continued to decline to the point where he lost all mobility and his sight, but Tony was resilient! Paul set up Amazon Alexa so Tony could listen to 60s & 70s rock, TV shows, make phone calls, and play Feel The Pressure, all independently by voice command at Dove Healthcare West, his new home. Paul acted as finance and healthcare advocate, and attended to Tony’s regular appetite for Dr. Pepper, Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream Chips, Kraft Sharp Cheddar Cheese, and Cheetos! However, none of this would have been possible without the excellent, loving, compassionate care Tony received from the staff at Sacred Heart Hospital and Dove Healthcare West. Thank you!
A graveside Memorial Service to celebrate Tony’s life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Northside Lutheran Cemetery, 1900 Omaha St., Eau Claire. Tony will be buried next to his Granny May. The service will be led by Pastor John Kilde of New Hope Assembly Of God Church, Cornell, WI along with The Chippewa Valley Faith Riders, a faith-based motorcycle riders group. A gathering will immediately follow the graveside service at Boyd Park Pavilion, 1202 Fairway Street, Eau Claire, weather permitting.
