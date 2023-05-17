Tony Schlemm

Tony M. Schlemm age 74 of Menomonie, WI passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at MCHS-Eau Claire.
Tony was born July 2, 1948 in Salt Lake City, UT to Frank and Barbara (Coker) Schlemm and graduated from BayView High School in Milwaukee in 1966. He served in the Army from 1966 to 1969 with one year in the Vietnam War as a door gunner.
Tony married Sandra Przybylski in Milwaukee on February 8, 1969 and together they moved to Menomonie in 1973 with their two daughters and attended UW-Stout.
Most of Tony’s career was working at UW-Stout retiring in May 2010. While at Stout he was an advisor for the KLB, Antique Auto Club, and Paint Ball Group. He was loved by many students and received the Outstanding Service Award in 2000, 2002 and 2005.
He had a love for music and has a very large collection in vinyl, cassettes, iTunes, and CDs. He loved nothing more than spending time with his grandchildren and later taking them on trips in the summer. Tony also spent time shooting pool and computer racing with the guys. The door was always open to come visit “Ton”.
Tony is survived by his wife Sandy, his two daughters Tracey (Chuck) Gumness and Jenifer (Lance) Grambo; grandchildren Samantha Butler, Zack Grambo, Alex (Lindsay) Pahl, Noelle Grambo, and Kassie Pahl (Chase Arneson); great grandchildren Brixton Arneson and baby Pahl.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie with military honors at 6:00 p.m. by the Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard. Burial will take place at Cedar Falls Cemetery at a later date.