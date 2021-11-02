Traca Anne (Danzinger) Skogstad, age 49, of Menomonie, WI passed away unexpectedly on October 29, 2021.
Traca was born in River Falls, WI on June 12, 1972 to Tom and Katie Danzinger. She was a graduate of Whitehall High School and UW-Eau Claire. She married Jason Skogstad in 1995 and was the proud mother of her daughter Mariah. Professionally she was a facilities manager at Xcel Energy for more than 26 years.
Traca enjoyed socializing throughout her life with friends and family through social gatherings, playing cards and playing games with family. She participated in poms, held state officer titles with the FFA and the FHA and was a Gold Award Girl Scout. She loved music and was talented on the piano and trumpet. She enjoyed playing for the church, taps, the FFA State Band, and singing whenever the opportunity arose. She was a lover and rescuer of animals all her life. She was a connoisseur of wine and food, especially if it was made for her by her daughter. Traca was a master of a good deal and enjoyed seeking out antique treasures with friends. She loved the open road on her Harley. Traca enjoyed life and liked to see others enjoying it alongside her.
Traca is survived by her daughter, Mariah; her parents Tom & Katie (Karlstad) Danzinger; siblings Leah (Bob) Hause and Todd (Sarah) Danzinger; nephew Mitchell Hause; nieces Isabel Hause and Zoey Danzinger and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Traca was preceded in death by her grandparents Melvin and Dorothy Danzinger, and Orvil and Rosemary Karlstad.
Private family services are being held.
A celebration of life for Traca will be held on November 13, 2021 from 1-4 PM in the Whitehall Rod & Gun Club, N39355 Johnson Valley Rd, Whitehall, WI.
The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.
