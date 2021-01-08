Tracey Lyn Curtis passed away peacefully at home on December 31, 2020 at the age of 47 due to complications of multiple myeloma.
She was born May 9, 1973 in Eau Claire, WI to Scott and Pat (Orheim) Christman. She married Brian Curtis on June 25, 1994. In April 1994 she began her career at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire in the department of laboratory medicine and pathology. Tracey enjoyed her job and the numerous friendships gained during her career. If you ever had the privilege to meet Tracey, you know that she was quick witted, had a great sense of humor, and always spoke her true feelings. She loved spending time with her friends and family and enjoyed staying active. Tracey cherished her dog, Cali, and could often be seen pushing her around her neighborhood in a stroller.
She is survived by her husband, Brian, parents, Scott and Pat Christman (Eau Claire), Sister, Tara (Brian) Crawford and their children Gavin and Hailey (Neenah, WI), Brother, Travis (Elizabeth) Christman and their children Ella and Aubrey (Eau Claire, WI), Brother-in-law Jason (Theresa) Curtis and their children Alexa and Whitley (Eau Claire, WI). Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be held from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services and Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Dr. Altoona, WI 54720. A private family graveside service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery at a later date.
The family would like to thank her Mayo team of doctors and nurses (Dr. Basu, Nurse Kim, Dr. Wilson, Nurse Laura, Dawn NP) and the many nurses who provided exceptional care in the MCHS Cancer Center.
Per Tracey’s wishes, memorial donations can be given to Babbette’s Seeds of Hope at http://www.babbettesseedsofhope.com/donate-2/ or to Jennifer White and Don Jaquish at W5725 State Road 85, Eau Claire, WI 5470.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com