Traci L. Curtis, 50, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Traci was born November 15, 1972 in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of David and Dianne (Chemelik) Dressel.

To plant a tree in memory of Traci Curtis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  

Recommended for you