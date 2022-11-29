Treva Ida Aeby, 104 years old, of Stevens Point, passed away peacefully at home on November 24, 2022.
Treva was born on August 7, 1918, to the late Matt and Grace (Jones) Evers in Vail, South Dakota. She acquired a formidable work ethic at a young age, and this remained with her throughout her life. After high school graduation, Treva and a family friend went to MN to attend beauty school to become hairdressers. It was there that she met Louis. They married in 1939 and moved to Louis’ hometown of Tyler, Texas.
Treva and Louis spent many happy years in Tyler, raising their son, Jim, while surrounding themselves with good friends. Work took them to Eau Claire, WI, where Jim finished high school. The family then moved to Stevens Point, WI, where they lived for the remainder of their lives. Treva was a tireless worker, always keeping busy with a cheerful disposition and an infectious laugh. Treva and her daughter-in-law, Sue, became best friends, as they lived next door to one another and saw each other multiple times per day. For years Treva and Sue walked four miles up and down Michigan Avenue several mornings a week, waving at the passers-by.
Treva enjoyed bowling, golfing, socializing at the Stevens Point Country Club, traveling, and Elvis. Yes, Treva saw Elvis in Las Vegas several times, including one memorable day where she and a friend walked outside after his show and got right back in line to see the same show again.
Family was everything to Treva. Louis and Treva hosted Sunday steak every week for decades, joined by Jim and Sue, grandson Troy, Deb, and their children Lance and Leah, along with granddaughter Trish. Her specialty was making chicken and dumplings, a really wonderful treat. Treva had a way of lighting up a room, ready to hear what was going on in your life. If you asked her how she was doing, she would invariably reply: “Just wonderful!”
Her four grandchildren Lance, Leah, Cassie, and Austin were fortunate to hear her share stories of what it was like to live over the past 100 years. Treva also had so many good friends over the years, that really meant so much to her.
Treva is survived by her son, Jim (Carol Risberg), grandchildren Troy (Debbie) Aeby and Trish Kilterman; great-grandchildren Lance (Morgan) Aeby, Leah (Charlie) Greiber, Cassie Kilterman and Austin Kilterman.
Treva was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Louis, her daughter-in-law, Susan, and her siblings; Bonnie Merritt, Irena Aeby, Lloyd Evers, Metta Casper, Otto Evers and Evelyn Caneday.
Treva was able to remain in her home, next door to her son, Jim (Carol), with the help of tremendous caregivers, including Jane, Kiera, and Millie. Our heartfelt thanks go out to all who loved and cared for her.
In Treva’s memory, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of WI.
Services for Treva will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Shuda Funeral Chapel — 3200 Stanley Street. Rev. Jeffrey Hennes will officiate the service. Friends and family are welcome to gather and share memories at the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date at Guardian Angel Cemetery in Stevens Point.