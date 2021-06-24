Trevor D. Moyer, 34, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, unexpectedly. He was born on March 24, 1987, to Jeffrey Moyer and Sarah Skoug. Even though tragically taken from this world, his love and protection will remain in the hearts of those whom he loved.
After graduating from North High School in 2005, Trevor attended UW Stout and years later UWEC. Trevor had a passion for sports playing in high school and college. He had a love of football and was an avid Green Bay Packer fan.
Trevor and Erika were friends as teenagers which lead to falling in love and they were married in 2015. He fell in love with her cooking early on and would say that she never made a meal that he didn’t like. His greatest joy in life was becoming a father where he found the true meaning of love. He loved spending time with his family every chance he got. Trevor had a great sense of humor and taught the kids the importance of laughter in life. He started a family tradition of taking turns embarrassing each other in the checkout lines at stores leaving behind some of their best memories. The family plans on continuing this tradition in his honor.
Trevor is survived by his wife, Erika; his children, Dominik and Monika and stepchildren, Ayanna, Isis and Rakiyah, who he loved more than anything in this world. He is further survived by his parents, Jeffrey Moyer and Sarah Skoug; in laws, Dave and Toni Gaier; and stepfather of many years, Jim Skoug; siblings, Katrina, Anthony and Alicia (Steve); sisters in law, Tisa (Scott) and Jonalea (Rob); aunts, Jackie, Shannon Lindberg(Justin) and Toni (Clare); uncles, Kevin (Tina), Roy and Gary (Jayne); beloved grandmother, Jane Gotter; grandparents, Mary and Kerry Stanton; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews; and longtime friend, Tony Joas.
He is proceeded in death by the recent loss of his brother and best friend, Ryan Moyer, in November of 2020. He is further proceeded in death by his great grandparents, Elroy and Claudine Gotter, Clifford and Delores Moyer; and step grandparents, Lester and Ruth Skoug; aunt, Shannon Harrison; and cousin, Dallas Harrison.
Please join us for a celebration of Trevor’s life on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Main Pavilion at Irvine Park from 1-6 p.m. with a picnic style meal.
Trevor will be remembered for his priceless sense of humor and dedication to his family.
“Gone from our sight but never from our hearts.”
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is assisting the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com