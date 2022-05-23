Troy T. Jensen, age 52 of Eau Claire, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, May 16, 2022. He was born in Lynch, Nebraska on September 17, 1969 to Jerry and Sandra Cahoy.
He grew up on a farm in Bonested, South Dakota. In the mid 1980s, the family moved to Eau Claire and he graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1986.
Troy enjoyed 4-wheeling and joined the Chippewa ATV Club. He went on many trips and loved the people he went with. He took pride in his pickup truck, working on it with his brother Todd.
Troy worked at Career Development in Eau Claire and drove truck to Osseo, Menards and Dry Lock. Most days he like driving to Osseo, not when it was snowing. Troy received a Safe Forklift and Operations at Career Development Center in 2016.
He always took time if someone was in need or just to talk.
Troy is survived by his mother, Sandra Jensen; brother Todd; and aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Preceding him in death is his father, Jerry Cahoy.
His smile and gentle and kind words will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Funeral services will be Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Tom Krieg officiating. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Troy Jensen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.