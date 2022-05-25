Trudy Forster, age 94, passed away peacefully at American Lutheran Home in Menomonie, WI on Monday, May 23, 2022.
She was born in Eau Claire, WI on June 27, 1927 to William and Mabel (Johnson) Ferm. Trudy graduated from high school in 1945, then furthered her education with secretarial and bookkeeping courses. She was employed at Uniroyal in Eau Claire until her marriage.
Trudy married William Forster of Menomonie on June 26, 1949. They later settled in Menomonie, where she worked as the bookkeeper for the family business, Badger Iron Works.
Trudy was proud of her Swedish and Norwegian heritage. She and Bill were active members of the local Sons of Norway and traveled with friends to explore their Scandinavian roots and meet relatives. She spent a great deal of time searching for information about her ancestors before the internet simplified the process and was able to trace back six generations.
Trudy loved her two children, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. When her grandchildren were young, she wrote a journal for each of them, documenting every visit. As adults, they were surprised to read about themselves as seen through the eyes of “Grams.”
She was a faithful member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and enjoyed participating in the quilting group and knitting items for those in need.
Trudy is survived by son Mark (Liz) Forster; daughter Susanne Herman; grandchildren Ben Herman, Alexis (Ryan) Rodriguez, Chris (Erin) Forster, Laura (Joel) Sutton, and Katie Forster; great grandchildren Poppy Rodriguez, Fiora, Rockwell, and Atwood Sutton, and Eleanore and Grant Forster.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Elaine, and husband Bill.
The family suggests memorials be given to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, American Lutheran Home or St. Croix Hospice.
A Funeral Service will be at 3:00p.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI, with Pastor Heather Wigdahl officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Menomonie, WI. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service.