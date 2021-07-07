Trudy Rice

Trudy Lee Rice, age 77, of Menomonie, WI passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, and was reunited with her husband Robert Rice, who passed away in 2017.
She was born April 16, 1944, at Abbott Hospital in Minneapolis, MN to Roland and Rachelle (Haskel) Schuerman.
Trudy married Robert Rice on October 1, 1960, together they had four children, Renee, Robert Jr., Carla, and Courtney. They built a home in the Town of Red Cedar, Dunn County, WI where they enjoyed spending time together and raising their children. Bob worked construction in Minnesota and Trudy worked at K-Mart in Menomonie until they retired together.
Trudy is survived by her children, Renee (Paul) Maki, Rob Rice, Carla Rice and Courtney Rice; grandchildren, Danika Frieberg, Dakota (Kaitlyn) Banks, Marissa, Rachelle and Dylan Maki, Hunter and Chloe Darwin; great-grandchildren, Treyson, Esmae, Bella and Kialer; all of whom she loved so very much. She is also survived by a sister Sheryl, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Trudy was the most loving, caring, and generous woman who always put the needs of others above herself. She is loved so much and will be missed dearly.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Trudy from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery in Menomonie.
