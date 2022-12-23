Trudy Wic photo.jpg

On Saturday December 17, 2022, heaven was awarded a new angel as Trudy Wik joined her mother, Gladys. 

On May 29th, 1943, Trudy was born to Clifford and Gladys Hammer in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1961. Trudy met Thomas Wik Sr. in the summer of 1962. They got married on December 29, 1962, at First Baptist Church in Eau Claire. They had a huge wedding dance at Fournier’s Ballroom.

To plant a tree in memory of Trudy Wik as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you