On Saturday December 17, 2022, heaven was awarded a new angel as Trudy Wik joined her mother, Gladys.
On May 29th, 1943, Trudy was born to Clifford and Gladys Hammer in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1961. Trudy met Thomas Wik Sr. in the summer of 1962. They got married on December 29, 1962, at First Baptist Church in Eau Claire. They had a huge wedding dance at Fournier’s Ballroom.
She lived in Germany from 1963 to 1964 when Thomas Sr. was in the Army. Their first daughter, Tammy, was born June of 1964. Their second daughter, Pam, was on her father’s birthday in July of 1965. Their final child, Thomas Jr., was born in April of 1977. Trudy and Thomas divorced in 1977.
Trudy lived for her children, grandchildren and loved ones. She was very proud of her father’s Native American heritage and being half Native. She also had a love to sew and crochet afghans and blankets. She loved growing plants; at one point she had 31 plants. Her favorites were peace lilies and African violets. She had the most beautiful flowers in the neighborhood in the summer. Trudy enjoyed word searches.
It was a holiday tradition to go to Irvine Park to see the Christmas lights, then follow up to see the lights in Princeton Valley. She was witty and loved to laugh and make people laugh. She loved visiting her grandkids and great-grandkids
Trudy is survived by daughters, Tammy Lee (Companion Jeff) of Eau Claire and Pam Schuh (Tracy) of Mondovi; son, Thomas Wik Jr. (grand-pup Missy Rose) of Minneapolis; companion and love, Thomas Sr.; grandchildren: Michelle Phung (Mike) of Oregon City, OR, Cory Kleist (Allison) of Eau Claire, Ashley of Eau Claire, Alexandria (Tyler) of Cameron, Stephen (Danielle) of Rice Lake and Parker of Mondovi; 17 great-grandchildren and many friends and countless extended family.
We would love to thank the staff at St Joseph Hospice and Grace Edgewood. With special thanks to Pastor Mark and Nachelle RA.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 27, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral chapel and again on Wednesday, 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Rest Haven Cemetery, Township of Washington.
