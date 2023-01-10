Twylah Juliot went home to be with the Lord late evening on January 6, 2023, with her family by her side at her home in Eau Claire, WI.

Twylah Dell Fitzsimons was born in Frankfort Township, Pepin County, WI, on December 15, 1929 to Ray and Gladyce Fitzsimons. She grew up in rural Pepin, and married Howard Juliot on June 11, 1949. They enjoyed over 73-1/2 years together. The couple farmed near Maiden Rock, WI, then lived in Pepin, before moving to Eau Claire in 1961. Here they together operated Juliot Quality Homes, building hundreds of homes in the Eau Claire area, as Twylah handled many aspects of the business.

To plant a tree in memory of Twylah Juliot as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you