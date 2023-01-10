Twylah Juliot went home to be with the Lord late evening on January 6, 2023, with her family by her side at her home in Eau Claire, WI.
Twylah Dell Fitzsimons was born in Frankfort Township, Pepin County, WI, on December 15, 1929 to Ray and Gladyce Fitzsimons. She grew up in rural Pepin, and married Howard Juliot on June 11, 1949. They enjoyed over 73-1/2 years together. The couple farmed near Maiden Rock, WI, then lived in Pepin, before moving to Eau Claire in 1961. Here they together operated Juliot Quality Homes, building hundreds of homes in the Eau Claire area, as Twylah handled many aspects of the business.
Twylah was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who loved and blessed her family all her life through her skills at cooking, sewing, and knitting, and even more so through her wise, loving, caring counsel. She enjoyed serving in many ways and roles in Bethesda Lutheran Brethren Church. One of the strongest ways she served others was in using her gift of hospitality, as she regularly invited people into her home for meals and often for lodging.
Twylah is survived by her husband Howard; her four children, Denise (Gene) Potratz, Brian (Viki) Juliot, Dawn (Roy) Rico, all of Eau Claire, and Brent (Ruth) Juliot of Menomonie, WI. Twylah has 12 grandchildren, Jeremy (Lisa) Juliot, Suzanne (Anton) Engedal, Micah (Chelsey) Juliot, Mark (Grace) Potratz, Heidi (Eric) Deal, Aaron (Mary) Juliot, Daniel Juliot, Hannah (Gabriel) Fischer, Ryan (Jenny) Rico, Marissa Rico, Cody (Renae) Rico, and Jared (Elizabeth) Rico; and 15 great-grandchildren, with 3 more to be born this spring. Also, three sisters, Bonnie Juliot, Bernadine (Dwight) Cook, Anita (Carl) Brunkow, and brother Lenis (Nancy) Fitzsimons.
Twylah was preceded from this world by her parents; by brothers- and sisters-in-law, Woodrow and Marcella Steffen, Virgil and Marilyn Juliot, Norman Juliot, and Duane and Lois Juliot.
The family expresses appreciation for the caregivers of Mayo Hospice and Home Instead, and the staff of Bethesda.
A memorial service will take place at 11 am on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Bethesda Lutheran Church, 123 W. Hamilton Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Pastor Brian Quade and Pastor John Wile will officiate. Visitation will take place at the church that day from 9 am until the time of service. Private family inurnment will take place later that day in the Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington, Wisconsin.