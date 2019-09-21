Tyra Hulett

Tyra Dee Hulett, of Altoona, Wis. passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at home on September 4. Tyra was born in Black River Falls, Wisconsin on June 19, 1972 to parents Carey and Kathy (Bjorgo) Hulett. She was a beautiful woman with a huge heart of gold for anyone who knew her.
Tyra graduated from Altoona High School in 1990. She held an associate degree in Office Assistant from CVTC. She was employed at a handful of businesses; however, after battling repeated illness, she was determined disabled. Tyra enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her two boys and her niece, Cheyenne, who was like the daughter she never had. She will be missed by the countless lives she touched.
Tyra is survived by her mother, Kathy Hulett; sister, Taina Hulett; goddaughter, Cheyenne Hulett; two young boys, Terek and Tevin Hulett-Simpson, all of Altoona; a special man who was the brother she never had, Jason Richard (Tracy) Elwood of Wakefield, Kan.; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and a large community of friends.
Tyra is preceded in death by her beloved father Carey Hulett (February 21); her very special significant other (the boys’ father), Kevin Simpson (December 29, 2013); her maternal grandparents, Elmer and Delores (Rongholt) Bjorgo; and her paternal grandparents, Virgil and Mary (Alexander) Hulett.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, September 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Altoona. A short program will be officiated by her sister, Taina, at 2 p.m.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services—Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To offer online condolences please visit, www.chippewavalleycremation.com.