Ursula W. Brown, 99, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully at Dove Healthcare West on Monday, May 1, 2023, with her family by her side.

Ursula was born in Germany to Carl and Olga (Block) Kopischke on May 20, 1923. With her family, she came to the US through Ellis Island in 1925 and moved to Minneapolis where she was raised. Ursula graduated from South High School in 1942. She worked at the St. Paul Airport as a riveter redoing planes for the war effort. She later attended the College of Commerce, where she received her Lab Technician degree and was employed in a physician's office in Minneapolis. On August 31, 1949, Ursula was united in marriage to Dr. Frank Brown. Later that year, they moved to Chippewa Falls where she has since resided.

