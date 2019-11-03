Valenta Eve Hagen, died tragically in a car accident near her home in Van, Texas on October 25, 2019. She was 18 years old.
She is survived by her mother, Emma Lister of Big Sandy, Texas, her father Drew Hagen and her sister Victoria Hagen both of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; Her grandparents Jose & Esther Chicas of Grand Saline, Texas and her grandmother Gail Schnoor of Boyd, Wisconsin.
She was born on February 16, 2001 in Rapid City, South Dakota and moved to Texas as a child. A senior at Van High School, she played volleyball and track and had aspirations to attend college. A smart and beautiful girl, she will be missed beyond words.
A memorial service will be held to honor her memory at Smith Funeral Chapel in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11 a.m.