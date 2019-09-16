Valerie Denio

Valerie Steinmetz Denio, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, September 13, 2019.
She was born in Oakland, CA on February 14, 1935, to the late John (Rear Admiral USCG) and Margaret (Peterson) Steinmetz. Valerie attended St. Agnes High School in Alexandria, VA and graduated from the University of Delaware with a BA in Sociology.
On June 20, 1959, Valerie married Allen Denio at the Coast Guard Chapel in Cape May, NJ, where they loved to visit. In 1964, they moved to Eau Claire, WI where they raised their family and she worked for many years at H.C. Prange department store. Compassionate and kind, she served as a medical social worker in Wilmington, DE. She was an active volunteer in the Lake Street United Methodist Church in Eau Claire, WI and a member of the American Association for University Women. In 1998, Valerie and Allen retired in Newark, DE.
Valerie is survived by her devoted husband, Dr. Allen Denio; her children, Thomas (Laura McKee), Susan, Richard (Beckie); her grandchildren, Alyssa, Eric, and Emily; and her brother, John Steinmetz (Barbara Riley).
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, followed by a memorial service at 11 am. Interment will be held privately at Mayflower Cemetery in Duxbury, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sunday Breakfast Mission, 110 Poplar St, Wilmington, DE 19801 or the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 3803 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203.
To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com