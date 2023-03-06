Hammond, Valeriepic.jpg

Valerie Hammond passed unexpectedly on February 18, 2023, in Thermopolis, WY. She was born October 1956 in Eau Claire, WI, the second child of Don and Hazel Emert. She attended Osseo-Fairchild schools, and dedicated most of her life as a Licensed Practical Nurse, offering professional, compassionate care for communities in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. She was married to her husband, Frank Hammond, for 31 years, and built a beautiful life in Thermopolis with him for the last 26 years. Their love blended two amazing families with six children, and they were often referred to as the Brady Bunch. Valerie was actively involved with her church, and she loved gardening, music, puzzles, craftwork, and spending time with her friends and family. She was known for her unwavering faith in Jesus Christ, her beautiful singing voice, and her kindness toward all. Everything she touched she made more beautiful. She spent her last days relishing her peaceful country home, her dog, and her horses.

