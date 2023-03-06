Valerie Hammond passed unexpectedly on February 18, 2023, in Thermopolis, WY. She was born October 1956 in Eau Claire, WI, the second child of Don and Hazel Emert. She attended Osseo-Fairchild schools, and dedicated most of her life as a Licensed Practical Nurse, offering professional, compassionate care for communities in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. She was married to her husband, Frank Hammond, for 31 years, and built a beautiful life in Thermopolis with him for the last 26 years. Their love blended two amazing families with six children, and they were often referred to as the Brady Bunch. Valerie was actively involved with her church, and she loved gardening, music, puzzles, craftwork, and spending time with her friends and family. She was known for her unwavering faith in Jesus Christ, her beautiful singing voice, and her kindness toward all. Everything she touched she made more beautiful. She spent her last days relishing her peaceful country home, her dog, and her horses.
Valerie is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Frank, of Thermopolis. Also surviving her are her six children: Tom (Kami) Hammond of Portage, MI, Rena (Errol) Stephens of Canton, GA, Frances (Justin) Miller of Solvang, CA, BJ (Tiffany) Rahl of Social Circle, GA, Kyle (Amanda) Rahl of Monroe, GA, and Cari (Philip) Derby of Casper, WY. She was the proud Bubby/Grandma to twenty-one grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Valerie leaves behind her wonderful mother, Hazel Guay; precious siblings, Joe (Lynne) Emert, Diane (Kevin) Emert, and Donnie (Coco) Emert, all of Wisconsin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins who she loved dearly and they all loved her in return. She was preceded in death by her papa, Don Emert, and she missed him up until the moment she joined him in heaven.
The visitation will be held at Mortimore’s Funeral Home in Thermopolis on February 23, 2023. A funeral service celebrating Valerie’s life will take place at First Baptist Church on February 24, 2023, at 2 p.m., with a livestream option for those who cannot attend in person. A graveside burial service will immediately follow at Monument Hill Cemetery. Everyone is invited to a light reception at First Baptist Church where we will joyfully remember and celebrate Valerie’s life together.