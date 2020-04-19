Valerie Jane Howard (Sorenson), mother, sister, friend, and fierce woman passed away at age 79 on March 31, 2020 in Green Valley, Arizona.
Born October 17, 1940, Valerie grew up in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin with her brothers Virgil, Rodney, and Clif.
She loved her life of raising her four children Don, Jeff, Tammy, and Mark where she settled in Boulder, Colorado. She was an exceptional mom and spent more than 25 years as a part of the IBM family in Boulder and Tucson, Arizona.
Her pride and joy were her four grandchildren. She was a great influence on Conner, Molly, Abby, and Grace. Her legacy is what wonderful adults they have become.
In one of her adventures, Valerie moved to Kelso, Washington. It was her most favorite place to be.
Her family will hold a celebration of her life in Washington this summer.