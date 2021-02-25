Van Robert Bacic, 69, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, died February 19, 2021, at Meadowbrook of Chetek after a long illness. He was born on October 11, 1951, in Watertown, Wisconsin the son of Janice McCoy and David Block.
He was a 1969 graduate of Eagle River High School. He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by brothers, Gerald (Marilyn) Block of Bella Vista, AR, Donald Hong of Normandy, MO and sister Lynanne (Cliff) Whitehurst of Ft Worth, TX.
He was a member of the Busy Bees 4H as a youth. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also a member of Calvary Baptist church in Eau Claire, where he assisted in maintenance of the facility.
He will be inurned in the Eagle River Cemetery at a later date. No funeral services are planned.