Vaughn B Mathews, 84, of Eau Claire, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Sacred Heart Hospital.
Vaughn was born on May 10, 1938, in Eau Claire, WI, son to Basil and Evelyn (McSorley) Mathews and sisters, Dorthy and Sherry.
In his younger years, Vaughn was a farmer, truck driver, and road paver. He loved his country and served in the United States Armed Forces. He met his loving wife and soulmate Loraine (Harms) Mathews on May 10, 1959 and married her that same year on September 5. They had a storybook romance that played out for 57 years. Loraine was his sweetheart and the love of his life.
Vaughn captivated everyone he met with his good humor and great stories. They lived on the Chippewa River raising their 4 daughters, Vaughn had a special endearing name for each of them. He raised them alongside Loraine to be hard workers with great work ethics, honesty, humor, and faith. He was a hero to many but especially his family. He had many interests and passions that included: metal detecting, camping, fishing, and hunting. Vaughn also had many hobbies and was an active participant in Pioneer Park. His love for tractors rubbed off on several family members, including great-grandchildren. His presence at Pioneer Park will always be felt.
He was a great story teller and his charismatic personality made him a great business owner and entrepreneur. He founded his first company, Mathews Midwest Guttering Service, on July 4, 1976, and later passed the business on to a family member. He also established Mathews Metal Works that carried him through retirement. He was passionate about being an inventor of fixtures, this including tools for Loraine’s rock collections.
In his golden years he delved into his life-long passion of being a naturalist. He grew and forged for herbs and plants, including chaga mushrooms. His love for plants went into making salves, soaps, oils, and wine. He understood early on that the Earth had many healing benefits.
For 18 years he was a caregiver for Loraine Mathews, providing her the care and attention she needed while she struggled with health. He went above and beyond for the love of his life. Vaughn enjoyed life to it’s fullest and every moment he made the best of it. He was always there to lift you up and make you smile. Throughout life he never took the highway, he always went for the view with the back roads.
Vaughn is survived by his children, Tammy (Dan) Sousek, Debbie (Terry) Eckwright, Katie Mathews, and Julie Follensbee; grandchildren, Amy (Jimmy) Mikolon, Steve (Jodi) Eckwright, Peggy (Rob) Gibson, Jeff (Stacey) Sousek, Elija (Shannon) Eckwright, Josie Eckwright, Robby Eckwright, Anna (Jeremy) Beckler, Molly (Brandon) Pecher, Samantha (Casey) Dedrickson, Nick Follensbee, Allie Follensbee; 24 great-grandchildren; special friend Ron Miller, Al Wedlund.
He was proceeded in death by his loving wife Loraine (Harms) Mathews; parents, Basil and Evelyn (McSorley) Mathews; sisters, Dorthy (Richard) Bellesbach, Sherry (Robert) Slininger; granddaughter, Courtney Sousek; special friends, Bill and Doreen Lewis.
A memorial service will be held for Vaughn on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Eau Claire with Reverend Dr. Mark X. Pirazzini officiating. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Riverside Lutheran Cemetery in Mondovi at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services. Online condolences for Vaughn’s family may be left at www.lenmarkfh.com.
