Velma H. Feyen, age 93, of Menomonie passed away on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna, MN with her family by her side.
Velma was born January 8, 1929 to Frank and Carrie (Kronberger) Morse in Loyal, WI. After attending schools in Loyal, she worked at Bell Telephone Co. in Eau Claire. Velma married Donald Feyen, which they shared almost 50 years before he passed in 1999. They were blessed with three wonderful children.
Velma worked for the University of Wisconsin—Stout for 20 years. She was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a life member of the Women of the Moose. She also loved to walk in the mornings for exercise. Velma’s passion was her family and she never forgot to send them birthday cards.
Velma is survived by her children, Joan (Ray) Ellenbecker of Germantown, Jeffery (Diane) of Evansville, IN and Jean (Oscar) Niemeyer of Appleton; six grandchildren, Lisa, Mark, Andrew, Scott, Jonathon and Jennifer; three great-grandchildren; a sister, LaVine Pickerign of Crystal, MN; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; brothers-in-law, Leo Pickerign, Chet Werner, Bob Feyen and Mike Feyen; and sisters-in-law, Betty Werner, Sadie Feyen and Barb Feyen.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday Feb. 19 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie with Rev. John Mano officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Parish, 910 Wilson Ave., Menomonie WI 54751 or the United Way (via unitedway.org website).