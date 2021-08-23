Vera Marie Schreiner, age 101, of the Town of Albany, Pepin County, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Advent Health in Durand.
Vera was born on November 3, 1919 in Prissel Valley, Pepin County, WI to the late Frank and Rose (Bauer) Anibas.
Vera tended bar at the Lone Pine Bar and was a part time employee at Stout University. She was also a loving mother, grandmother, sister and homemaker.
Vera was a lifelong member of Mondovi and was honored by the mayor proclaiming November 3, 2019, as “Vera Schreiner Century Day”. She was also honored with a 100th birthday card from former President Trump. Vera was a longtime parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mondovi and the VFW, Ladies Auxiliary in Mondovi.
Vera will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor with an innate ability to tell a perfect “Ole and Lena” joke, also spending time with friends over a beverage while in Mondovi. Vera’s family will forever remember her cinnamon rolls, homemade breads and always providing a warm and welcoming home for all.
Vera will be forever missed by her children, Milton (Fern) of Meridian, WI, Kenneth (Kathy) of Racine, Barb (Don) Rice of Menomonie, Henry (Cheryl) of W. St. Paul, Frank (Avis) of Northfield, WI, Dan (Ellen) of Mondovi, Cynthia (Brian) Kosmicki and Deb (Todd) Kittelson of Osseo; 18 grandchildren; many loving great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; also by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
Besides her parents, Vera was preceded in death by 4 brothers Franklin, Vern, Eddie, and Gerald Anibas; 1 sister Leona Norbert and granddaughter, Crystal Marie Rice.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, 679 Hehli Way, Mondovi, WI. A funeral service to celebrate the life of Vera will begin at 1:00 PM at the funeral home with burial immediately to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Mondovi.