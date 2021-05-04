Vera B. Taylor, 95, of rural Fall Creek, passed away early Tuesday morning, Jan. 12, 2021, at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Vera Blanche Rhone was born February 22, 1925 at the Garfield Nelson farm, in Stark Township, Vernon County Wisconsin. The first child born to William and Irene (Campbell) Rhone.
While working at Old Timers Resort on Clear Lake in Chippewa County, she met James Shirley Taylor, son of Bert and Letty (Lane) Taylor. They were united in marriage on Jan. 20, 1944 at the Methodist Church Parsonage in Bloomer, WI.
For a few years the couple lived in Chippewa County before moving to Baraboo, then Milwaukee and later to Eau Claire County.
To this union was born 9 children, Larry, James, Linda, Dolly Jean, Janean, Cindy, Shelly, Carson and Kenneth. After the death of her sister-in-law Carolyn, they raised her 3 children, Karen, Gary and Richard Taylor.
In 1974 they moved to Ludington Township and on Dec. 5, 1979 her husband James passed away of cancer.
Vera was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was an accomplished seamstress, knitter and loving babysitter. She loved her large garden and canning. She made homemade bread and cinnamon rolls and at Christmas, fudge and popcorn balls. Many will remember her many pairs of knitted socks. Her home was always opened to everyone.
Vera will be dearly missed by her 7 children, James Taylor of Bowler, Linda (Alfred) Ramthun of Milwaukee, Janean Taylor of Milwaukee, Cindy Taylor of Eau Claire, Shelly Acker of Citrus Springs, FL, Carson Taylor of Augusta, Kenneth (Julie) Taylor of Fall Creek. Also, Karen (Scott) Tebeest of Pewaukee and Richard “Rick” Taylor of Eau Claire; sister Mary Lou Elwood of Poplar Bluff, MO; 23 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson; many nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her husband, Vera is preceded in death by her son Larry Taylor; daughter Dolly Jean Taylor, grandson Lamar Taylor; parents; brother Kenneth Rhone; nephew Gary Taylor; her in-laws, son-in-law and daughter-in-law.
A memorial service for Vera will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, with a visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life will follow the service beginning at noon at the Augusta Lions Hall. Burial will be at a later date in the Island Lake Cemetery.
