Vera Mae Newgard Witte, age 88, of Augusta, passed away in her sleep on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.
Vera was born on March 14, 1932 in Dixon, Illinois the daughter of Curtis and Mabel (Zinke) Warren. She was raised in Illinois where she graduated from West High School in 1950. After her graduation she enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1951-1952.
She met Tilman Newgard and the couple later married on May 22, 1954, in Rockford, Illinois. The Newgard family lived in Rockford and Minnesota before moving to Augusta in 1975. Following the death of Tilman on June 1, 1991, she later married Jim Witte on Sept. 16, 1995, at Jim’s home on Lake Eau Claire. Jim and Vera lived at the lake until moving into the city of Augusta in 1999. After Jim passed away on Feb. 11, 2007, she continued to live in her home in Augusta.
Vera worked in factory, also worked as a CNA for many years until her health would no longer allow her to work. She had unconditional love for her family, and over the years was blessed with many grandchildren, great grandchildren & great great grandchildren that she dearly loved. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta and was an active member with the Augusta V.F. W. Auxiliary. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She loved baking and giving it away. Always had cookies waiting for you hot out of the oven. She loved sending cards and it seemed like the day you needed a little pick me up there was a card in the mailbox, it’s like she knew you needed a little more love & hugs on that day. She loved her daily walks with Josie. She loved her daily talks with her family & friends.
She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and Josie.
Vera will be dearly missed by her 4 sons, Rick (Joyce) Newgard of Rockford, IL, Robin (Dawn) Newgard of Roscoe, IL, Curt Newgard of Osseo, Junior (Shari) Newgard of Augusta; 2 daughters, Debbie Lovett of Rockford, Laurie (Dennis) Zoromski of Thorp, 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and #21 due in March 2021, 1 great-great-grandchild.
She is further survived by her sister Laura Lundeen of Fredericksburg Texas; nieces, Carol (Rick) Ottmers & family and Karen Neffendorf & family of Fredericksburg Texas.
Vera was also preceded in death by her parents; daughter Mary Kay Newgard; sibling Robert Warren.
Due to the covid pandemic private graveside services will be held in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com .