Verdell O. Helstad, age 79, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 31, 2021 after a courageous four year battle with cancer.
Verdell was born on December 10, 1941 to Carl and Gina (Gimse) Helstad in French Creek. He was baptized and confirmed at the French Creek Lutheran Church in rural Ettrick and graduated from the Blair High School in 1960.
Verdell worked at American Motors in Kenosha and also at Foss & Warner in Coral City and Engen & Feltes Construction. He was part owner of Falls Meat Service in Pigeon Falls for four years. Verdell then got a job at the Trempealeau County Highway Department and worked there for 22 years.
Verdell loved all sports. He was a huge Packer, Brewer and Badger fan. He also loved woodworking and gardening.
Verdell married Carol Holstad on January 18, 1964 in Whitehall. Together they had two daughters.
Verdell is survived by his wife, Carol; two daughters, Lori (Mark) Waldera and Renae (Scott) Stendahl; three grandchildren, Katelyn (D.J.) Johnson, Charles Larson and Jack Waldera; three great-grandchildren, Taylor, Brayden and Haylee Johnson and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Verdell was preceded in death by two sisters, Mariann Stenberg and Aloydis Eckman, and a brother, Carlyle Helstad.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in the Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.
The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.
