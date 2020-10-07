Verlin Eckwright was born on August 5, 1942, to Lillian and Leon Eckwright of Eau Claire. He is one of three children, Archie Eckwright and Charlotte (Pete) Rone.
He married Geraldine Sly in Eau Claire, WI in 1960 and had 6 children; Tammy (Jerry) Miller, Mike (Gloria) Eckwright, Dawn (Nick) Stevens, Patty Eckwright, Deb (Dan) Lemay, and Randy (Sally) Eckwright.
Verlin had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who he adored, and enjoyed watching their sports. He also liked taking long country road car rides, fishing, watching sports on TV, and spending time with family, especially when it was time up north at the cabin. To sit and listen to his countless stories was such a blessing.
He will be so dearly missed.
A Celebration of life will be held from 4 pm to 7 pm at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel in Altoona on Friday, October 9, 2020. Due to the pandemic masks and social distancing will be appreciated.
The Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.