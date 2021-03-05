Verlyn D Kirchhoff, age 91, passed away Monday March 1, 2021. Verlyn was born January 3, 1930 to Dick and Ada (Hogberg) Kirchhoff. Verlyn attended Sunnyview grade school and graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1948. Verlyn served in the US Army and the Korean War. After his departure from the Army, Verlyn operated a TV & Repair Shop in Altoona. He went on to work at Pope and Talbot as an Electrician for 25 years before retiring.
Verlyn married Dolores Johnson in 1967. They enjoyed many years at their cottage, fishing and boating on Prairie Lake near Chetek, WI. They were married for 38 years, until her death in 2006.
Verlyn is survived by stepchildren: Mike (Jackie) Johnson (Eau Claire), Donna Johnson (Eau Claire), Shirley Baertsch (Portage). Step-grandchildren: Tim (Linda) Johnson, Susan (Jim) Poeschel, Cyndi (Ryan) Heath, Ryan (Jamie) Baertsch, Jennifer Johnson, Nicole (Matt) Bean, Chris Johnson. Step-great-grandchildren: Jessie (Brady) Tiffany, Betty and Wyatt Baertsch. Step-great-great-grandchildren: Brantley and Silas Tiffany, and many nieces and nephews.
Verlyn was preceded in death by his wife, parents and siblings: Violet Beaver, Hilda Baker, Edna Pagenkopf, Dorothy McQueen, Ardis Crowe, Arlene O’Conner, Gilbert Kirchhoff, Dale Kirchhoff, Lawrence (Barney). Step-son-in-law Howard Johnson and Rick Baertsch.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Smith Funeral Chapel. Visitation is from 1:00-2:00pm with a service to follow at 2:00pm. Burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery following the service. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.