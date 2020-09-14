Vern Smith, 59, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Vern was born in Chicago, IL to James R. and Colette (Landl) Smith on October 27, 1960. He grew up in Mt. Prospect, IL, and graduated from Prospect High in 1978. He pursued his passion for woodworking and building, installing windows in several buildings in Florida and Wisconsin. He eventually had his own home construction business. He built homes in Tomahawk and Merrill, Wisconsin.
Vern enjoyed motorcycle riding, attending Sturgis, the Tomahawk fall ride, and Toys for Tots fundraising. He loved older cars and had even competed in stock car racing. He was an avid Packer fan, loved his family and his labs, Bullets and Chopper.
Vern is survived by his Mother and Father, James and Colette Smith; his Brother, Dennis (Cindy) Smith; his two nieces, Dana and Mikayla Smith; his cousins, Eric (Char) Landl and Daniel Landl; and his Uncle, Wally (Carol) Landl.
Vern was preceded in death by his Great-Grandmother, Ida Henning; Grandparents; Great Aunt Mill; Great Uncle Solie; and Cousin, Walter Landl III.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm at Smith Funeral Chapel. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at 2:00 pm at Lakeview Cemetery. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.