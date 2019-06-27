Verna Flood

Verna Mae (Hart) Flood, age 103, of Black River Falls, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Black River Falls, Wisconsin.
Verna was born September 2, 1915, to Harry and Anna (Bryner) Hart in Humbird, WI. She graduated from Humbird High School and was alumni class president. After graduation she remained on the family farm until she met Angus Flood at a barn dance, they wed June 14, 1933. Their honeymoon was a fishing trip and they enjoyed numerous other fishing trips during their time together. Verna and Angus settled in Humbird, owned a variety of different businesses over the years, spent a few seasons in Antigo, growing potatoes and raised 3 children. When they retired, they still spent their winters selling Christmas trees in different states. After 67 glorious years together, Angus passed away September 25, 2000.
Verna had many hobbies and interests including gardening, canning, needlework, reading and quilting. Each of her children and grandchildren are the proud owners of one of “grandma’s handmade quilts” and they claim she made the best strawberry jam on earth. Many Christmases and Packer games were spent at her house where she always had an overabundance of food and love. Every conversation you had with her you walked away feeling good about life and yourself.
Verna had a passion for seeing the sights and traveling. She took trips with her husband, daughter and various touring groups. She has seen 48 of the 50 states, Mexico, Canada numerous times, fishing, of course, and even talked Angus into going on a cruise.
She was an active member of the St Johns Church of Christ and Humbird Homemakers until she moved to Black River Falls a few years ago.
She is survived by two sons: Ronald (Marilyn) Flood, Junction City and Larry (Rose) Flood, Humbird; 9 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great grandchildren and 1 great-great-great granddaughter. She was proceeded in death by her parents; husband; a brother, Harold Hart; daughter, Jean (Flood) Held and a son-in-law, Herbert Held.
It will be the little things that you will remember- the quiet moments, the smiles, the laughter. And although it may seem hard right now, it will be the memory of these little things that will help to push away the pain and bring the smiles back again.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 30th at St John’s United Church of Christ in Humbird, WI with visitation one hour before the service. Burial in Mentor Cemetery.
Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home, Hixton is assisting the family with arrangements.