Verna Gesche

Verna Maebelle Gesche, age 97, of Menomonie, WI passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at the American Lutheran Home in Menomonie.
She was born March 7, 1922 in the Town of Menomonie, Dunn Co. WI to August and Mabel (Ponto) Neubauer.
On July 25, 1942, Verna married Alvin Gesche in St. Paul’s Lutheran parsonage. To this union two daughters were born, Sandra and Virginia.
Verna and Alvin worked on farms in the area until 1956 when they purchased their own farm in the Town of Weston. Besides farming Verna also worked in the janitorial department at U.W. Stout until retiring about 1984. She was also Chairman for the Town of Weston, and after retiring Verna sold Avon for many years.
Verna and Alvin enjoyed fishing at their cabin in Minong until his death in 1986. Verna was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and was always helping at the church in some capacity. She truly enjoyed taking care of her great-grandchildren and spending time with her family.
Verna is survived by her daughter Virginia (David) Wolske; two grandsons, Scott (Jean) Wolske and Todd (Beth) Metzger; two granddaughters, Sheli Metzger and Amy (Rick) Bechel; six great-grandsons, Cody and Jed Bechel, Kolt (Amy) Wolske, Emil (Erin) Wolske, David Rhy and Darek Nelson; two great-granddaughters, Nicole and Jenna Metzger; four great-great-granddaughters, Reese Paul, Adlee, Kenna and Amelia Wolske; two special nephews, Dennis (Lesta) Burling and Donald (Karen) Burling; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Alvin; daughter and son-in-law Sandra and Larry Metzger.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Menomonie, with Pastor Aaron Schulz officiating. There will be visitation from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and at the church one hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Menomonie, Dunn Co. WI.
