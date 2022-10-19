Vernett Peterson.jpg

Vernett R. Peterson, 81, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away on October 12th, 2022 surrounded by his family. Vernett was born on September 8th, 1941 to Vernett and Gladys Peterson. 

After Vernett graduated from Memorial High School in 1959, he joined the U.S. Naval Reserve while studying economics at the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire.  Upon completion of UWEC, he attended the United States Navy’s Aviation Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, FL and was commissioned as an Ensign on May 28, 1964.  There, he earned his Naval Aviator “Wings of Gold."  

