Vernon L. “Vern” Barber, Jr. of Altoona passed on Thursday, August 11 in hospice in Meadowbrook at Bloomer at the age of 90.

Vern was born in Evanston, IL on April 21, 1932 to Vernon L. Barber, Sr. and Laura Long (nee Leach) Barber. His family moved to Racine, WI when he was four years old after living for a short time on Lake Okoboji in Spirit Lake, IA. Vern graduated from Washington Park High School in 1950 and married Karen Balthazar (who sat next to him in homeroom) on October 24, 1953 at Holy Communion Lutheran Church in Racine.

