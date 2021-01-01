Grambush, Vernon Richard Age 95 of St Paul, MN was taken home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 25, 2020. He was preceded by his loving wife of 71 years, Lorraine; brother’s Howard, David and Daniel, and sister Irene Perron. He will be lovingly remembered by brother John (Joyce); and many nieces and nephews.
Vern served in the US Army Airforce during World War II. He married Lorraine Peterson on June 11, 1949. He worked at International Harvester and owned the Indianhead International Harvester Truck dealership in Eau Claire. He was actively involved with the Bethesda Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. After retiring he moved to San Antonio, Texas. Vern was passionate about his faith and volunteering his time and talents throughout his life. After moving to San Antonio Texas, he supported the Discipleship Tape Ministries that promotes the study of the Bible and Jesus Christ by distributing free Bible study materials around the world. He and Lorraine returned to Minnesota in 2013 to be with family. Memorials preferred to donor choice. Private Family service at Sunset Cemetery.
