Vernon “Bud” Luer, formerly of Bloomer, WI, went home to be with our Lord Thursday, February 6, 2020, from pulmonary complications. He was 89 years old.
Bud was born September 26, 1930 in Eau Claire, WI.
He lived a portion of his childhood in Eau Claire, then as growing up, traveled to and lived in various cities and states. After graduating, he spent a short time in the Army, stationed in Japan, in the early ‘50s.
After leaving the Army, he returned to Eau Claire, where he met Loretta Washburn of Eau Claire. They were married in Mankato, MN in October of 1953.
Bud’s work took him around the U.S. until deciding to settle in Bloomer, WI with his family.
Bud is survived by three children, Denise Luer and John Luer of Mesa, AZ, and Dennis (Marna) Luer of Maple Grove, MN; two sisters, Mrs. Yvonne Stumpff of Colorado Springs, CO. and Mrs. Judy (Joles) (Ronnie) Bethel of New Florence, MO; two brothers, Valley Joles of Montgomery City, MO. and Tom (Carla) Joles of New Florence, MO; and many nieces, nephews and long time friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Loretta; mother, Margie Kozemchok; father, Tony Luer; and one brother, Lawrence Myhren of Montgomery City, MO.
His wishes were not to have a funeral or memorial service.
Condolences can be sent to Denise R Luer, P.O. Box 426, Mesa, AZ 85211.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate, if you wish, to his favorite charity...”Smile Train”. Thank you.