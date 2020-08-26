Vernon Odin Mathison, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2020 after celebrating his 100th birthday, surrounded by his 3 children.
Vern was born on June 2, 1920, in Woodville, WI to Michael and Ella Mae (Jones) Mathison. He grew up on the family farm outside of Woodville, WI. Vern was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church of Woodville. He graduated from Woodville High School in 1938 and attended UW River Falls and Dunwoody Institute, St. Paul, Min. In 1942, Vern enlisted in the US Army Air Core and was a radio operator during WWII.
Vern met the love of his life, Gladys Loon when he was stationed in Rapid City, SD. They were married on July 9, 1943, in Spokane, WA. They were married for 66 years and lived in Eau Claire.
Vern retired in 1982 after 33 years with the Co-op Shopping Center. He began his career at the Co-op Appliance Center on Wisconsin Street, Downtown Eau Claire. He was transferred to the hardware department of the Co-op Shopping Center, the first mega shopping Center when it was built on US Highway 53 in 1948. He managed the hardware, sporting goods, and housewares department.
Vern was a lifetime member of First Lutheran Church and later Spirit Lutheran Church of Eau Claire, and also the VFW Post 305 on Starr Ave. in Eau Claire.
Vern was an avid sportsman and loved the outdoors, that his children and grandchildren inherited. He enjoyed fishing expeditions annually to Canada, and family vacations at a cabin in northern WI. Deer hunting was an annual event from the time he was a teenager when he would hunt on Madeline Island. Later deer hunting camps included his son and grandsons. He also hunted for pheasants and turkeys. In retirement he enjoyed a weekly golf game with fellow retirees at Lowe’s Creek Golf Course and made a hole-in-one in 1973.
His family is very proud he served his country during WWII.
Vern is survived by his three children, Dianne (David) Tietz of Loudon, TN, Steven (Sue) Mathison of Eau Claire and Lynn (Curtis) Rosemann of Cave Creek, AZ; six grandchildren, Brian (Noelle) Tietz of Fort Myers, FL, Sally Kay Tietz of Gulfport, FL, George Fergueson of Scottsdale, AZ, Alissa Fergueson of Mesa, AZ, Aaron (Maggie) Mathison of Burnsville, MN, Brent (Kristen) Mathison of Hudson, WI; eight great grandchildren; and sister, Evelyn Haag of Hayward, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gladys; daughter, Mary Kay; brother, Don Mathison and sister, Betty Karastes.
Graveside services will be held at 10 am, Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Lakeview Cemetery, 1500 Buffington Dr., Eau Claire, WI with Pastor Scott Miller officiating. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
