Vernon Ellsworth Nelson, 94, of Eau Claire, passed away on October 11, 2019, in Eau Claire, WI.
Vernon was born in Elk Mound, WI, to Edwin and Hattie Nelson on December 18, 1924. He went to the Oakhill One Room Country School and, after eighth grade, went on to Elk Mound High School for several years before moving to Puyallup, WA, near Tacoma, with his parents in the spring of 1941. Vernon then completed high school there, graduating in 1943. In the fall of 1943, he decided to relinquish his farm related deferment. Very soon after, he became an inductee to the US Marine Corps at the Camp Pendleton training facility near San Diego, CA. Vern served in the Marshall Islands, the invasion of Okinawa, and the Capitol of China after the Japanese surrender in September of 1945. The experiences Vern had in the Pacific theater were fairly varied, basically participating in everything from firefights to guard duty. He suffered a thru and thru gunshot wound to a leg on Okinawa and received a Purple Heart. By the time of Vern’s military discharge, both parents had returned to the Eau Claire area. Vern came directly back from China through Shanghai to San Diego, where he was discharged, and on to the Eau Claire area, effectively following his parents back to Wisconsin.
In the later 1940s, Vern moved from Eau Claire to Milwaukee. He worked initially at Harley Davidson and in 1949, began work at the US Postal Service – first as a letter carrier and then as a clerk. He worked there in that capacity until his retirement in the spring of 1986.
Vern enjoyed fishing, watching baseball and some football, listening to polka music, watching and listening to news commentary, reading, and some sporadic gardening.
Vern was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Hattie; Edwin’s sister, Mabel; Hattie’s siblings, Carl, Cora and Harold Dahl.
Vern was the last of his siblings, being preceded in death by Elvira, Hazel Johnson, Marvin, and Doris.
Shirley Ann Nelson, 95, of Eau Claire, passed away on May 30, 2019, in Eau Claire, WI.
The initial family of Shirley started in Minnesota by her parents, James and Frances. Soon after marrying in 1916, they proceeded to move to the far northeast of Minnesota, to Town of Virginia, not far southwest of Ely. James and Frances lived there for a time, finally deciding to seek their fortunes in Florida – all the while, their new family was growing and expanding. Shirley was born on October 27, 1923, in Valusia County, Florida. Her most memorable times there involved living in a small town very close to Daytona Beach. By the time of her introduction to school (first grade), she and her family had moved to the Eau Claire area (that decision supposedly having been made by having her oldest sibling shield his vision and blindly pointing his finger to a spot on a map). Shirley first attended school (possibly) at an elementary school off of Birch Street and then later a school near Cameron Street as her family successively moved around areas of the east and west sides. They finally settled into a home their father, James, took part in building on Garden Street, very near its intersection with Truax Boulevard. Shirley attended the Eau Claire city high in downtown Eau Claire – which is now an administration building. She graduated in 1941 and went on to college here in Eau Claire for two years, studying dietetics. Shirley worked a variety of jobs – probably most notable in her memory at St. Luke’s Hospital on the south side of Milwaukee from 1969 to 1984, when she retired.
Both Shirley and Vernon worked very hard in the raising and support of their family. Earlier on in life, Shirley enjoyed bicycle riding, some horseback riding, bowling, golf, and tennis. Later on, she enjoyed getting together with her friends and working with and spending time with her grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, James and Frances Sabin; her brothers, Newell “Newt”, Myron “Bud/Pete”, Justin “Just”, and James “Jim”.
Vernon and Shirley are survived by their daughter, Patricia “Pat”, and son, Jeffrey “Jeff”; granddaughters, Cherish (Pat) and Christiana (Pat); and great-grandson, Shiloh (Cherish).
Vernon and Shirley met in 1950 while Vern was making a return visit to Eau Claire. They went steady for about a year before becoming engaged and were married on June 28, 1952, at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.
They lived in Milwaukee for nearly 56 years. The family moved as a unit back to Eau Claire in 2008, following their daughter, Pat, who had made a career move to Eau Claire. Vernon and Shirley lived together as husband and wife for very nearly 67 years until their respective deaths this year.
Both Shirley and Vern have several surviving nieces and nephews – and great-nieces and great-nephews, etc. Shirley has one surviving sibling, her sister, Audrey “Aud” McCormick of Rock Springs, Wyoming.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave, Eau Claire, WI, with Pastor Deb Boynton officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
