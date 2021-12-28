Vernon “Vern” Strauch, 73, of rural Osseo, died suddenly on Dec. 23, 2021, at the Marshfield Medical Clinic in Marshfield, WI.
Vernon Victor Strauch entered the world on Jan. 7, 1948, in Eau Claire, WI, to Victor and Florence (Wathke) Strauch. He was raised on his grandpa William Strauch’s farm in Otter Creek Township, the same farm that has been in the Strauch family for over 100 years. He lived there until the fall of 2013, at which time he and his mother moved to the Foster area.
Vern attended school in Osseo and graduated with the class of 1966. Vern farmed with his parents on grandpa’s farm all of his life. They had dairy cattle, pigs, flocks of sheep, laying hens, ducks, geese and, in the early years, had several teams of horses.
In his younger years, Vern enjoyed hunting squirrels, fishing and snowmobiling. He also liked to watch sports teams play, especially football, and was a die-hard Green Bay Packer fan. Vern also played dart ball for many years and for many years was the captain of the church dart ball team.
Vern is survived by several cousins, friends, his dog, Tiny, and special friends, Gary Pettis and Dave Schmidt.
He was preceded in death by his father, Victor, in 2006; mother, Florence, in 2016; and brother, Gary, in infancy.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Foster, with burial in the church cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services Friday at the church. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
Memorials may be given to St. Peter’s cemetery fund or the charity of your choice.
