Vernon Youderian

Vernon "Von" Edward Youderian, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, July 16 at the Dove Nursing Home in Osseo.
He was born Jan. 31, 1929 in Britton, South Dakota to Leo and Sigrid (Youngquist) Youderian. He was proceeded in death by both of his parents; both brothers, Leonard and Alan Youderian; his wife Juanita (Longanecker) Youderian; his granddaughter, Allison Sturz; and his daughter-in-law Kim (Johnson) Sturz.
Vernon is survived by six loving children, Melissa Youderian-Swain (Clarence), Lynn (John) Thompson, Terri (Jim) Kirkpatrick, Chris (Cindy) Sturz, Patrick (Kaye) Sturz and Wendy (Vern's "buddy" Julia) Sturz; and his grandchildren, Stephanie Swain, Nick Swain (Allison) Jeremy Swain, Jasmine Thompson, John (Lashanda) Thompson, Bridgett (Michael) Tompkins, Christopher (Mikaela) Sturz, Amy Sturz and Ashley (Mason) Sturz-Griffith; and numerous nieces, nephews and great grandchildren.
Vernon spent a majority of his life providing for his family and running his family's dairy farm in Foster, Wis. He was a lifelong member of St. Lukes Lutheran Church in Foster.
Due to a medical condition Vern had to stop milking cows in the mid 1980s. He turned over the day to day operations to his son Patrick and went to work at Bush Brothers in Augusta until he retired.
For years after Vern would and could proudly point out every field he ever worked. He was a very social person who enjoyed playing cards with his buddies at the local pub, hunting, fishing, reading every book he could about WWII and became quite a seasoned traveler in his later years.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Monday, July 22 at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church (S12680 Coon St., Osseo) with Pastor Dale Horner officiating. Burial will follow at Osseo Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., Sunday, July 21 at Schiefelbein Funeral Home in Osseo and again one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.