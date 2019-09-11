Veronica Brunner

Veronica M. Brunner age 88 of Durand, passed away on Saturday September 7, 2019 at the Plum City Care Center in Plum City.
Veronica was born May 30, 1931 at home in the Township of Lima, rural Durand. She was the daughter of Clarence and Theresa (Bauer) Weissinger and grew up in the Lima community. She married Gerald Brunner June 6, 1950 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church-Lima. After marriage they made their home on the Brunner family farm where they farmed and raised their five children.
Veronica was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church-Lima and was an active member of the Altar & Rosary Society. In their retirement Gerald and Veronica enjoyed traveling, playing cards, bowling, golfing, attending polka fests, and spending their winters in Arizona.
Veronica is survived by her five children, Michael (Barb) of Durand, Larry (Sue) of Durand, Geralyn (Don) Mullendore of Glendive, MT, Linda (Samuel) Bysong of Eau Claire, Rose (Roger) Palmer of Muskego; 14 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren; a sister, Marge Berger of Durand; a brother, Clarence (Bev) Weissinger, Jr. of Durand, several nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Gerald, a sister Dorothy (Jim) Waldvogel.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 AM Friday September 13, 2019 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church-Lima, rural Durand with Rev. Emmanuel Asamoah-Beko officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.
